Ready! program to provide more transportation options for MATA passengers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced a new transit program that will help certain communities with the greatest transportation needs.

The new program is called Ready! and will provide service exclusively for those in the Boxtown, Westwood and Whitehaven communities — areas that the data shows have the greatest mobility needs, MATA said.

Beginning August 2, riders can reserve a pick up or drop off within those areas by calling 901-322-0466 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Initially the service will be free, but a charge will be assessed at some point that will be the same as MATA’s other fixed route fees.

After the reservation is made, a van that can hold up to eight people will transport passengers to their destination. The service can be used for short-distance runs like a trip to the grocery store or medical appointments, or for long-distance trips. They will even take passengers to the fixed bus routes if that’s where they need to go.

The next phase of the program will include a mobile app that will allow people to book and pay for their rides on their phones. It’s unclear when that phase will begin.

For more information about the program, click here.