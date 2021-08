FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas and University of Oklahoma have agreed to a multi-year and neutral site basketball series between the two men’s basketball programs.

The first installment of the series is scheduled for December 11, 2021.

According to the BOK Center, tickets will go on sale Friday, August 20 at 12 p.m.

