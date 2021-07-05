Proposed heritage center in Mississippi will tell Chickasaw story

TUPELO, Miss. — A heritage center focused on sharing the history and culture of the Chickasaw Nation is coming to Tupelo.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the Chickasaw Heritage Center’s mission will be to interpret and explain the story of the Chickasaw nation from the perspective of the Chickasaw people.

The facility as planned will house an exhibit hall, a theater, a gift shop, a cafe, a reconstructed village area and other attractions. The center is estimated to generate $6 million annually.

Construction on the center is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022, and the center is tentatively scheduled to open in the early part of 2025.