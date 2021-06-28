Progress continues as eighth steel plate installed on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Progress continues on the I-40 bridge repair work.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted video of crews installing an eighth steel plate along the fracture. The plate weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is 30 feet in length.

I-40 bridge closure: The latest news

TDOT says another steel plate is being installed today along the I-40 bridge. It weighs 6,000 pound and is 30 feet long pic.twitter.com/G3sYUwPRXn — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) June 28, 2021

During an update Friday, TDOT said four of eight of the plates had been installed with several more scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

TDOT said “in-depth inspections” of the bridge continue, and that the bridge’s reopening date could be affected if any other issues are found during the repairs.