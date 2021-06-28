Progress continues as eighth steel plate installed on I-40 bridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Progress continues on the I-40 bridge repair work.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted video of crews installing an eighth steel plate along the fracture. The plate weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is 30 feet in length.

I-40 bridge closure: The latest news

During an update Friday, TDOT said four of eight of the plates had been installed with several more scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

TDOT said “in-depth inspections” of the bridge continue, and that the bridge’s reopening date could be affected if any other issues are found during the repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top stories

More News

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer, pulling gun during road rage incident in Old Hickory

Missing girl found in DeKalb County

Three killed in Bethel Grove

Adorable puppy named Honey melts internet's heart for her response to being called beautiful

2 arrested after Arkansas officer struck, killed by vehicle

More News