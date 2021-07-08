A judge let him go, but flooring contractor is still causing frustration for customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The subject of a previous Problem Solvers investigation has resurfaced amid new allegations.

The Problem Solvers followed Sean Robinson’s case in Shelby County court for nearly a year, beginning in the summer of 2019. Customer Danielle Magee reported Robinson then for not finishing flooring work in her Arlington home.

She had paid Robinson $1,400. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies charged him with theft when she reported it.

His lawyer told the court he paid Magee back. In exchange, Robinson got his charge dropped.

But it still took Robinson eight months to finish his payments and in that time the Problem Solvers heard from others, frustrated with bad work and losing money.

“All over the top of this there’s no grout in the back. It’s just hollow in the back, which allowed water to get in there,” Bradley Duffield said as he showed us the bathroom Robinson tried to renovate.

Robinson’s lawyer said the Problem Solvers’ coverage had taught him a lesson.

“The fact we’ve gotten this news coverage has made him a little more weary,” attorney Doug Hall said.

But not weary enough, according to another frustrated customer with a warning.

When Bria Davis moved into a new home recently, she decided to treat herself.

“It was one of those tuft beds, newer beds people are buying,” she said.

She said a post on Facebook showing a bed made by a company called 901 Custom Wood Builds caught her eye.

She sent messages to Robinson, the owner, who asked her to pay by Cash App.

“It was a special for $400 and I sent $200,” she said.

But a few months went by, she moved into her new home, and she still didn’t have the bed.

She posted copies of text messages on Facebook showing that Robinson gave her the “run around,“ with “excuse after excuse.”

“Someone was like, ‘Google him! He’s on the news!’ That’s when I found out what was going on,” Davis said. “I’m a single mom so every penny counts. So I was trying to do something good for myself and couldn’t even get it.”

WREG went to Robinson’s last Memphis address but no one answered the door. We also called and left a voicemail.

Then, over text, Robinson responded immediately. He said he moved to Dallas to work for a contractor there. He admitted he still owed Memphis people deposits back for work he never finished and promised to do so within the next week.

“Memphis is small. It’s not like people are not gonna talk,” Davis said.

Davis also sent him a letter threatening legal action.

Robinson eventually issued her refund.

“I feel like I am owed an apology and I feel like you have to pay people who haven’t paid back because it’s not right taking people’s hard-earned money,” Davis said.

Robinson did not have any business license registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.

To do work for more than $3,000 in Shelby County, contractors must also have a home improvement license through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

If you get stuck in a situation where you’ve paid money for work that never got gone, you can file a complaint with your state’s licensing board. You can also call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the property is located and see if they will file a report and look into charges.

Information for filing complaints in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas can be found here.