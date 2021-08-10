President Biden, Gov. Hutchinson discuss COVID-19 surge in Arkansas, federal response

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — As the number of available intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Arkansas dwindles amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden and Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke on Monday to discuss what more the federal government can do to offer support to the state.

The Biden administration last month announced COVID-19 Surge Response resources, including increased testing, treatment, and vaccination support.

According to a release from the White House on Tuesday, the Surge Response teams are “working hand in hand with state officials to help get the virus under control.”

Per the WH, President Biden spoke with AR Republican Gov. @AsaHutchinson yesterday "to discuss the increasing COVID-19 case rates in the state and what more the federal government can do to offer support." This comes as the state set a new record for hospitalizations. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) August 10, 2021

During the call, Biden commended Hutchinson for efforts to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including through his Community COVID Conversations, noting a recent uptick in vaccinations in Arkansas.

According to the release, Hutchinson thanked Biden for his support, and “the two leaders committed to continue to work together to protect the health and well-being of all Arkansans.”