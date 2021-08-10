President Biden, Gov. Hutchinson discuss COVID-19 surge in Arkansas, federal response

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden ((AP Photo/Matt Slocum) & Governor Asa Hutchinson ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — As the number of available intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Arkansas dwindles amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden and Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke on Monday to discuss what more the federal government can do to offer support to the state.

The Biden administration last month announced COVID-19 Surge Response resources, including increased testing, treatment, and vaccination support.

According to a release from the White House on Tuesday, the Surge Response teams are “working hand in hand with state officials to help get the virus under control.”

During the call, Biden commended Hutchinson for efforts to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including through his Community COVID Conversations, noting a recent uptick in vaccinations in Arkansas.

According to the release, Hutchinson thanked Biden for his support, and “the two leaders committed to continue to work together to protect the health and well-being of all Arkansans.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

FBI raids home of Knoxville man charged in Capitol riot

Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 briefing as ICU beds in Arkansas run out

2-year-old shoots and kills father in Gastonia

CDC warns against getting third COVID shot without FDA approval

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Officials say 2 people transported from Volunteer High with unknown injuries

More News