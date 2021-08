BARTLETT, Tenn. — A porch pirate was caught in the act by a home security camera and now police need your help identifying him.

Officers said the man was driving around in the area of Blue Lagoon Drive Friday and parked his pickup in front of a house. He then ran up and stole three packages that had been delivered.

If you know who this man is, call Bartlett Police.