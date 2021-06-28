Pope voices ‘affection’ for Americans as he meets Blinken

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis met privately with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and expressed his “affection” and “attention” to the U.S. people.

The Vatican said the two men spoke Monday for about 40 minutes, which is a good deal of time as papal audiences go, especially in view that Blinken isn’t the top U.S. administration leader.

Before his sit-down with Francis, Blinken received a guided, VIP tour of the Sistine Chapel.

Blinken also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome on his trip overseas as their governments look to turn a page on their relationship.

New leaders in both the United States and Israel are seeking to reset ties that had careered between frosty and warm over the past eight years during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump while former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in power.

Lapid told Blinken that Israel’s new government wants to rebuild ties with Democrats who control Congress. That could help Israel, which opposes an expanded Iran nuclear deal, engage in those talks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Top stories

More News

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer, pulling gun during road rage incident in Old Hickory

Missing girl found in DeKalb County

Three killed in Bethel Grove

Adorable puppy named Honey melts internet's heart for her response to being called beautiful

2 arrested after Arkansas officer struck, killed by vehicle

More News