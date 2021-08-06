Police: Vehicles shot up at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly shot up at a Midtown gas station Friday.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at the Citgo station on Lamar Avenue near McLean Boulevard just before 5 p.m. According to police, officers saw a white Charger back into one of the pumps. Police say a man got out of the truck and went into the gas station while another man pumped gas into the car.

Police say soon after, a dark gray pick-up truck pulled up, circled the parking lot and began firing shots in the direction of the white Charger. Memphis Police say those in the white Charger returned fire.

Police say someone in a gray Charger that was parked at a nearby pump also fired shots at the pick-up truck. The gray Charger reportedly fled the scene, heading east on Walker Avenue. Police say the pick-up truck was last seen heading east on Lamar.

Memphis Police say the people in the white Charger fled the scene on foot, running north on Seattle Street.

The white Charger was hit multiple times. Police say officers found bullet holes on the passenger side and front windshield. A white Chevy Traverse at a nearby pump was also struck by the gunfire.

Police say no one was injured in this incident.

Memphis Police say officers later discovered the white Charger had been reported stolen. Police reportedly found a gun on the rear passenger seat floor.

Police say officers also discovered that the owner of the Chevy Traverse had a warrant out for theft of property more than $2,500. He was taken into custody.