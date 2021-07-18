Police: Two pedestrians struck after walking outside of crosswalk near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were both hit by a car overnight near the University of Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

The accident happened in the 500 block of Highland. MPD said initially both the man and woman were transported in critical condition, but later said the woman was upgraded to non-critical condition.

The investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk.

Memphis Police said the investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk, and the driver stayed on the scene.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.