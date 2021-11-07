MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three men after an armed robbery in the Parkway Village area on November 4.

According to MPD, the suspects approached two women and a man outside a parking lot near the intersection of American Way and Perkins. Police said the trio pulled out Draco-style pistols and demanded their money and their keys.



Police said they managed to take a purse as well as $1,300.



Police said that one of the suspects tried to take one of the victims’ car but was unsuccessful. According to MPD, they ran northeast away from the scene. Police said video showed a fourth person joined them as they ran. No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis Police are requesting that if you know anything about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528 – CASH or visit www.crimestopmem.org.