Police: Store owners attacked while trying to stop shoplifters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for several accused shoplifters after a scary incident at C & P Beauty Supply on Lamar Avenue.

Investigators say three people stole around $500 worth of clothing from the Orange Mound store around 6 p.m. Tuesday, then assaulted the store owners when they tried to stop them.

Police say those owners chased the three thieves into the parking lot but failed to get the merchandise back. Investigators say one owner was punched in the face four times and claim the other was bitten by one of the shoplifters.

Bobbie Bowen runs a neighboring clothing store. She says she’s seen one of C & P’s owners try to stop a shoplifter before.

“I just saw him tussling with somebody that had taken some merchandise, obviously, and they were trying to get to their car and he was trying to keep them from getting away,” Bowen said.

She’s not sure if that thief got away, but police say the three shoplifters in Tuesday’s incident sped off in a white Chevy sedan. Police posted pictures of three suspects on social media Wednesday.

Bowen hopes they’re caught.

“I think anybody that’s walking around taking things that don’t belong to them they should definitely be caught,” she said, “They need to be stopped.”

Police say the thieves also stole one of the store owner’s phones. WREG left a message for the owners at the shop, but we have not heard back.

If you know anything about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.