Police shut down ‘poker palace’ at Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The chips are down for one man after police say they caught him running an illegal gambling operation out of his Hickory Hill home.

Anthony Burks was arrested Monday after a July 29 raid at the home on the 4600 block of Benoit Drive.

Police say they found two poker tables, poker chips, playing cards and a gambling ledger. They also found a laminated sign titled ‘Burk’s Poker Palace Rules.’

“Even my neighbor asked me, ‘What’s going on with your neighbor?” said Jean Navarro who lives nearby.

Navarro said neighbors were curious because of the high volume of traffic at the home practically every day of the week.

“They come here sometimes Sunday, Monday, Saturday, Friday,” said Navarro.

No one answered when WREG knocked at the house, but a few minutes later a woman emerged and got into a waiting car.

When we tried asking her about the alleged gambling operation, the male driver became irate and later got out of the car and began threatening our crew.

The woman hit our camera with a bag before the two drove off before police arrived.

Three other men were arrested at the home, but charges against them were dropped.

Burks is charged with gambling, aggravated gambling promotion and possession of gambling device or record.