Police seek teens who threw rocks through Midtown windows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the teens they say are responsible for throwing rocks at several homes in Midtown.

A shattering noise kept one Midtown family up Monday night. The homeowner didn’t want to be identified but shared surveillance footage of what appears to be two teens throwing a rock at his house around 8 p.m.

Patrick Maloney lives in the area and says he first heard about the incident through the Nextdoor app.

“Neighbors are always talking to each other and kind of keeping each other in the loop which always makes me feel safe,” Maloney said.

The homeowner says he believes the teens were just trying to scare him and his family and probably didn’t mean any serious harm.

He says his biggest concern isn’t the broken window, but his infant daughter who was in the same room when it happened.

He says the rock hit his window screen, preventing it from smashing into his home.

The homeowner and Maloney say now is not the time for pranks since the neighborhood has been the target of troublemakers over the past couple of weeks, and they say many residents are on edge.

“Last week over on Jefferson with a car, I don’t know if someone left something in sight but the window was smashed in. The week before too over on Washington someone had left a purse in sight,” Maloney said.

He said while the incidents are unfortunate, he hopes people will take a second to not only look at what is happening but why it’s happening.

“It’s obviously not ideal. But again there are so many bigger issues on what causes someone to do that whether it’s a kid being a kid or someone being in need of something,” he said.

No one was injured, but no arrests have been made. People living in this area say they’ve seen a slight increase in patrol cars in the area.

If you know anything, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-cash.