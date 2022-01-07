MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a phone store in Southwest Memphis Wednesday.

Police say the two suspects entered the Cricket Wireless at 3199 South Third at 1:40 p.m.

Video surveillance posted on MPD’s Facebook showed one of the suspects demanding money from the register and waving a gun at the employees, while the other suspect stood at the entrance as a lookout.

Police stated the suspects were unable to obtain money from the register but video shows them counting cash at the register moment before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police believe both suspects are in their late teens.

No arrest has been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you recognize the suspects in the video and/or have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.