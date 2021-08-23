Police say teen released on $80k bond for carjacking takes man’s car at gunpoint in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a teenager released from jail on an $80,000 bond for a carjacking is responsible for robbing a driver at gunpoint outside a Frayser gas station and threatening his life.

Investigators say Jarquaireous Knox, 18, was already facing a slew of charges when he held up a man at a Valero Gas Station on North Watkins in late June.

The victim told police he was coming out of the store when Knox pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at him, threatened to kill him, and demanded his cell phone and car keys.

Police said surveillance video showed Knox driving off in the man’s 2014 Ford Mustang.

Knox charges

In 2019, Knox was charged with carjacking, evading arrest in an automobile, employing a firearm to commit a felony, and reckless endangerment before being released on that $80,000 bond. He was only 16 at the time.

Knox was arrested again in April of this year for allegedly evading arrest in a car and released on a $30,000 bond.

This time Knox was charged with armed robbery and his bond set at $100,000.