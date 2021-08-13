Police say burglar hits three popular Midtown restaurants in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested one man and are looking for another in a string of burglars in Midtown earlier this month.

Police say Leon Moore broke into three Midtown restaurants in the middle of the night on August 2.

Investigators said the crime spree began at Central BBQ on Central Avenue at around 5 a.m. They said Moore and an unknown suspect were captured on camera using a yellow crowbar to break out the glass in the front doors.

Once inside, police said they opened the cash register and attempted to get into a safe but left without any money.

Police said fifteen minutes later, the pair broke through the front doors of Hattie B’s on Cooper. The store’s surveillance cameras also captured the burglary. Police said Moore and the man with him ransacked an office and took around $300 in hand tools.

The final break-in happened at 5:45 a.m. at Huey’s on Madison Avenue. The cameras were also rolling there.

Investigators said the two men used the same yellow crowbar to get inside, ransacked an office, tried to pry open a safe, and left with some keys.

Police said Moore was identified by a witness at all three locations but has not said if that witness was with Moore.

Moore, who was arrested in April and July for property theft, is now facing three counts of burglary of a building.

If you know anything about the second suspect, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.