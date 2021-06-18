One person dead after Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a killer after a shooting early Friday morning left one man dead in Midtown.

Officers said it was around 1 a.m. Friday when they responded to a shooting call in front of abandoned apartments on North Claybrook near Jefferson.

“I was told that a friend of mine was killed and left in the street,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified but told WREG she’s known the victim for years. “It’s senseless killing like it can be avoided. There are ways around it but…”

The victim was a father and a “pretty cool person,” the woman added.

Now, police are looking for his killer. Overnight, the combed through the crime scene looking for any clues that could lead them to the person responsible. A skycop camera faces in the direction of the shooting giving residents hope part of the encounter was caught on camera.

People WREG spoke to who live in the area said they don’t know exactly what led to the brutal killing. However, they’re not surprised by crime in the area.

“I’ve been over here all my life. So, it’s normal to me, but to people in the outside, it’s pretty rough,” said the victim’s friend.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

