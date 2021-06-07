Police: 5-week-old baby taken from Memphis home found safe; suspect still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said five-week-old Demetrius Mills Junior, who was reportedly taken from his home on South Lauderdale Street, has been found safe.

Police said his father Demetrius Mills Senior took the baby boy Sunday afternoon.

The child was found safe on Monday, but his father is still on the run. It’s believed he may be in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica with Tennessee license plate number 2Y76E9.

Family of slain mother wants tragic situation to be a warning to others

If you spot him, call police.