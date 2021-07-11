Police: Over 100 shots fired in deadly shootout near Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is dead after a shooting near Vanderbilt University.

Metro police told News 2 a man was shot and killed Saturday around 1:15 a.m. It happened in the parking lot behind H-Cue’s Upstairs Poolroom & the Chicken Coop, across from the Village at Vanderbilt.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows after an initial exchange of gunfire between two unidentified men, several others reportedly retrieved handguns. More than 100 shots were fired during the incident, according to police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead. Metro police later identified the victim as 20-year-old Dontario Graham of Nashville.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the exchange of gunfire and are working to identify those involved.

If you have more information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.