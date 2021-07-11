Police: Over 100 shots fired in deadly shootout near Vanderbilt University

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is dead after a shooting near Vanderbilt University.

Metro police told News 2 a man was shot and killed Saturday around 1:15 a.m. It happened in the parking lot behind H-Cue’s Upstairs Poolroom & the Chicken Coop, across from the Village at Vanderbilt.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows after an initial exchange of gunfire between two unidentified men, several others reportedly retrieved handguns. More than 100 shots were fired during the incident, according to police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead. Metro police later identified the victim as 20-year-old Dontario Graham of Nashville.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the exchange of gunfire and are working to identify those involved.

If you have more information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

NTSB releases photos of submerged aircraft that crashed into waters off West Oahu

More than 100 shots fired in deadly shootout

Vigil held for woman kidnapped by son's father

Norfolk father accused of murdering both of his infant children one year apart

Man detained after climbing atop Boyle Heights church, sparking fire on cross

Panga Accident Encinitas

More News