MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed in Frayser late Sunday night, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers are investigating a shooting in the 2800 Frayser Blvd. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a person with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, Call 901-528-CASH with tips.