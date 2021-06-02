Police: Memphis man starts firing gun after being accused of raping teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun and started shooting after being accused of rape.

According to police records, five individuals confronted Robert Padgett in the 4200 block of East Mallory on May 29, accusing him of raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly. They told him they were going to be calling the police.

At that point, police said Padgett got mad, walked out of the house and began shooting.

Road rage incident leads to shooting, rollover accident in Raleigh

Padgett was arrested Tuesday in the shooting and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and coercion of a witness.