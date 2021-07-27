Police: Man carrying gun wanted to scare another individual involved in fight with friend at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested the man who showed up at the Oak Court Mall with an assault rifle over the weekend.

Melvin Scott, 27, faces a number of charges including attempted aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers were called to the mall on July 25 after receiving reports of an armed individual. At the time, officers were unable to find a suspect.

According to police, Scott went to Tillman Station the next day and confessed. Scott told officers he went to his car and grabbed a semi-automatic rifle after a friend got into a fight at the mall, court records show.

Scott was stopped by security as he tried to go back inside. He reportedly left the mall after guards told him police were on the way. No shots were fired during the incident.

Police said they found a loaded assault rifle in a field near the mall.

According to court documents, Scott told police he wanted to scare the person involved in the fight with his friend.