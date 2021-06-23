Police: Man attacks janitor, steals safe from Memphis used car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a used car dealership, attacked a janitor and stole a safe.

Police say the robbery happened at the CARite dealership on Covington Pike at around 12:20 a.m. June 18.

According to police, the suspect attacked the janitor in the parking lot before forcing him to go inside of the business and lay on the ground. The suspect then took the safe and fled the scene on foot.

Memphis Police say the suspect had a long goatee and was wearing a black hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.