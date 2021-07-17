Police: Man arrested for carjacking, shooting at person at red light in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a long list of charges after police said he shot at and carjacked a man at a redlight in Frayser.

According to the affidavit, the incident happened in late June. A victim told police he was at a red light near the intersection of James Road and Hollywood when two men approached him and held him at gunpoint.

Police said one of the suspects, Marquis Bradford, exited the passenger side of the vehicle and demanded the victim’s car at gunpoint and fired two shots at him.

Then the second suspect, Dacarus Davis, held the victim at gunpoint and made him drive to a parking lot and proceeded to fire several more shots at him.

The victim positively identified Davis and Bradford as the two men who carjacked him.

Davis has been charged with several charges including attempted first degree murder and carjacking.