Police looking for person who shot man dead at Hickory Hill apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man back in April at the Enclave Apartments on Hickory Hill Road in Hickory Hill.

Enclave Apartments

The victim, who has since been identified as Darian Coburn, was found dead inside his apartment in the 5900 block of Hickory Meadow Lane.

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw a red car speed away from the scene.

Enclave Apartments in Hickory Hill

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 11. That weekend at least four people were killed and seven wounded in shootings across the city.

If you know anything about the shooting at the Enclave Apartments, contact Homicide at (901)636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.