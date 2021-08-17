Police looking for pair who stole $3,000 worth of Beats headphones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released pictures of two suspects they say are facing felony shoplifting charges for walking out of Best Buy in the Wolfchase area with $3,000 worth of Beats headphones.

It happened Monday at the Best Buy in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

Surveillance cameras captured both suspects at the store.

One of the suspects was wearing a red baseball cap and a black, red, and white ‘Just Do It’ t-shirt. The other man was wearing a black ball cap and a white and yellow t-shirt.

Investigators say they were seen leaving in a black BMW X5 with the license plate covered.

If you recognize them or have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.