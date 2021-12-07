DELPHI, Ind. (WGN) — Nearly five years after the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German on a trail in Delphi, Indiana, authorities have issued a major update hoping the public can help find the person behind a fake online account.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams and German disappeared while hiking near the Monon High Bridge. The following day, their bodies were discovered. Police later released a surveillance picture and audio of the suspect; a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

Surveillance image of suspect

The case became cold in the small northern Indiana town located about two hours from Chicago.

On Monday night, the Indiana State Police said a fake online profile named “anthony_shots” was being used on Snapchat and Instagram between 2016 and 2017. The fake account portrayed a male model with images showing wealth. Detectives said the account would communicate with underage girls to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and to attempt to meet them.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the “anthony_shots” profile to contact law enforcement.

Police have identified the man in the photos used by the profile, and he is not under investigation.

Monday’s announcement is the first major update since Indiana State Police released an updated, younger sketch of the suspect over two years ago.

A gallery of the images used by the fake account and a video by authorities are below.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.