Police looking for baby after mother was shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for a 7-month-old baby boy after his mother was shot to death Sunday.

Police said the baby’s mother was dropped off at the Regional One Medical Center with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Braylen Clark

Barry Medlock

They said Braylen Clark may be with his biological father, Barry Medlock. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is about 27″ long, weighs 18 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Medlock is 26 years old.

If you see Medlock or the baby, call Memphis police at 911 or (901) 545-2677. You can also call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.