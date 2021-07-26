Police: Illegal drag race attracted audience of 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday after Memphis police say he performed burn outs before an audience on a southwest Memphis street.

Police say they pulled over Demarcus Calloway, 44, of Crawfordsville, on South Third near Tonto around 7:25 p.m. Surveillance video shows him being led from his light purple Chevrolet to the back of a squad car.

Officers say they saw him doing burnouts on South Third near Ford as around 100 people watched. They say he then sped north on Third.

About two hours earlier, Mei Tai said she was working at B & P Beauty Supply when a number of cars began entering the parking lot.

“Customer told me it was for the car show,” Tai said, adding that she lost count of how many cars showed up.

“I see all different cars, all different styles, all different colors.”

Tai said police dispersed the unauthorized ‘car show,’ but that the cars apparently returned, this time to the street.

“Everything was so beautiful, see the car show. It’s just everybody need to find the right place. This not the right place in the Third Street,” said Tai.

Calloway has been charged with drag racing and reckless driving. He paid his $1,500 and was released from jail.

Records show he was ticketed for speeding in 2014.