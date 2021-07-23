Police identify victim, release photo of suspect’s car in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the victim of a South Memphis shooting and released a photo of the car they believed was involved.

Police say 37-year-old Perry Donnerson was shot May 17. Officers reportedly found him in the parking lot of Morgan Steel on West Trigg Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators reportedly found video showing a dark gray Chevy Malibu pulling onto the parking lot before the shooting. Police say officers received information stating the people inside the car were responsible for shooting and killing Donnerson.

Memphis Police released a photo of the car Friday afternoon.

Police say no arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

