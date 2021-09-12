Police: Helena-West Helena man barricades himself in home; two children also inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say Arkansas law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricade situation in Helena-West Helena.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department says a 37-year-old man has barricaded himself inside of a home in the 300 block of Neill Road. Two children, ages 7 and 9, are also reportedly in the home.

Police say the initial call came in at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The suspect apparently fired shots at officers, but no officers were injured.

Arkansas State Police have also made the scene and have been in communication with the suspect.

This is a developing story.