Police: Franklin man arrested after launching firework at Metro helicopter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Schmid, 18, Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is facing several charges after launching a firework at an MNPD helicopter, according to a release from Metro police.

Investigators said 18-year-old John Schmid, of Franklin, is currently jailed on two counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a metro helicopter. It happened just after midnight.

The helicopter was flying 500 feet over a Haywood Lane parking lot as part of a street racing initiative at the time.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Voodoo Doughnut workers: Fired after heat-related walkout

Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday

Safe and sane fireworks start selling in Dublin

Mental health expert discusses trauma surrounding disappearance of Summer Wells

Investigation continues in fireworks detonation explosion

Investigation continues into failed illegal fireworks detonation in South L.A.

More News