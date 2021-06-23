Police: Couple robbed, shot at while walking in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a couple was robbed at gunpoint while walking down the street in Midtown.

According to a MPD report, a couple was walking down North Willett Street in the Evergreen Historic District when two men in a sedan began yelling at them.

The couple continued walking, and that’s when they were approached by the two suspects, both of whom had handguns.

The men stole a wallet, iPhone and other valuables. The victims claim they fired a gunshot at them as well.

The incident came as a shock to neighbors.

“I think I was maybe being a little bit naïve and felt comfortable, but I think it’s really important for everyone to always been on the lookout,” one neighbor told WREG. “Make sure you’re protecting yourself.”