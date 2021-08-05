Police: Carjackers take two cars within two hours, crash one of them into another vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he’s moving to another state after being carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in Southwest Memphis.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said he stepped outside his front door on Deerskin Drive at around 2:45 a.m. to go to work and was ambushed by two young men who took his 2019 green Dodge Charger.

400 Block of Deerskin

“It’s so sad. That’s why I’m trying to move to Florida or somewhere,” said the victim. “The crime is so bad. You can’t even come out of your own home. I’ve been staying over here for forty years, and I don’t ever recall anything like this happening.”

Single mother reaches out to strangers on Facebook to find her stolen Charger

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the two suspects walking toward the victim’s home at around 2:30 a.m. You can also see a black vehicle drive by two separate times.

The victim said he believes the carjackers were from the neighborhood and knew his schedule because they appeared to be waiting for him at the top of his driveway.

“The bad part about it my son who was in the house saw the whole thing,” he said.

Police said the carjackers used the stolen Charger to carjack another man nearly two hours later in Parkway Village. The victim had just pulled up to his home on McMurray Street when two men got out of the Charger, pointed guns at him, and took his wallet, cell phone, and Dodge Challenger.

2600 block of McMurray Street

Police: Carjacker caught after he crashes stolen Jaguar and shows up at the hospital with injuries

Investigators said they recovered the Dodge Challenger Wednesday afternoon and arrested Al Kedrick Malone, 20, after he crashed the Challenger into another car at Winchester and Centennial Road.

They said at the time Malone was being chased by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and tried to flee the scene on foot.

Al Kedrick Malone

Malone is now facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Police are still looking for the Dodge Charger and the other carjacker. The victim held up on Deerskin said the robbers also took his phone and a gun he was carrying, but all of that can be replaced.

“Seventeen years at Costco, I saved up for that car, but I’m just glad I’m alive. They could have easily shot me,” he said.

If you know anything about the carjackings or the green Dodge Charger with the tag number 8T47K8, call Memphis Shelby County CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.