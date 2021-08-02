Police: Carjacker caught after he crashes stolen Jaguar, shows up at the hospital with injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a carjacker’s joy ride in a stolen Jaguar was cut short after he crashed the vehicle less than a mile from where he took it at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police said Brandon Martin, 20, ran from the accident scene but was arrested when he showed up at the hospital with injuries consistent with a car crash.

The owner of the 2017 Jaguar told police he was carjacked at around 9:45 p.m. in North Memphis. Johnny Sanford said he was stopped at a stop sign at Dunlap and Faxon when a black car pulled in front of him, two masked men with guns got out and took his phone, wallet, and car.

Fifteen minutes later, police received a 911 call about a crash involving a Jaguar at Dunlap and Lane. Witnesses said the people inside the vehicle fled the scene.

A short time later, police said two people involved in a car accident were dropped off at the Regional Medical Center. They said Martin was seen on surveillance video being let off at the hospital, and he admitted to getting into the Jaguar before it crashed.

Investigators said they found live .45 ammunition in the Jaguar and said Martin was carrying a loaded .45 Glock at the hospital.

Martin is now facing charges of carjacking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and theft of property.

No word on what happened to the other person dropped off at the hospital with Martin.