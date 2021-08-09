Police activity blocks westbound lanes on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported issues on the I-40 bridge Monday morning.

According to the agency, the westbound lanes on I-40 were closed due to police activity. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but WREG spotted officers walking up and down the bridge and nearby ramps.

All westbound lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.

Earlier this morning, TDOT also reported debris on the I-55 bridge resulting in two northbound lanes being blocked. That issue was resolved shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

