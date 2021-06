MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Cordova Friday evening.

Officers responded to the crash at Walnut Grove & Timber Creek Drive. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say all eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near the crash scene have been shut down. Police advise drivers to use alternate routes.