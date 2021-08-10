Photos: Serial hotel robbers wanted by Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are trying to identify a group of serial robbers who’ve been targeting hotels and motels in the Memphis area. 

Authorities released video from one of the robberies which happened at the Quality Inn and Suites on Mcree Street in northeast Memphis.  

Shortly before that robbery, the same men are believed to have hit the Microtel in Germantown. 

Police believe the group is responsible for at least five hotel robberies in which each time they point a gun at the clerk and demand money. 

If you can help police solve these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

