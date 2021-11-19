KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday morning’s November full moon also had a near-total lunar eclipse. According to the 6 Storm Team’s Starwatch blog, this Full Moon is sometimes called the Beaver Moon, the Frost or Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon (NASA). The moon will appear full in the sky from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

The peak eclipse occurred at about 4:03 a.m. Friday morning This is when more than 97% of the moon was in full shadow. View photos below by our WATE 6 News photographer, Taylor Gash: