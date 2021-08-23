Pfizer vaccine full approval expected Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine as early as Monday morning.
The vaccine is still currently listed for emergency use. The transition to full approval would mean that many businesses and school districts can require the vaccines.
Many of those who refused the vaccines said they wouldn’t take it unless it was fully authorized.
Health officials hope the approval will lead to a new wave of vaccinations that will slow the current trend of rising infections.