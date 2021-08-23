Pfizer vaccine full approval expected Monday

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine as early as Monday morning.

The vaccine is still currently listed for emergency use. The transition to full approval would mean that many businesses and school districts can require the vaccines.

Many of those who refused the vaccines said they wouldn’t take it unless it was fully authorized.

Health officials hope the approval will lead to a new wave of vaccinations that will slow the current trend of rising infections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

