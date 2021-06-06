Person injured in Frayser car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after a car crash in Frayser on Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The accident happened on Mountain Terrace Street. Investigators haven’t told us what caused the crash, but neighbors said they want people to stop speeding in their community.

“Please stop because it’s a lot of innocent people who could be hurt. wish it was just come to an end. I’m praying for those who were injured today. I just pray that they will be alright,” said a resident.

Police have not given further details on the crash, but we will keep you updated.

