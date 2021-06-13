Person critically wounded after being shot in the neck in Milan Walmart parking lot

MILAN, Tenn. — A person was shot in the neck in the parking lot of Walmart in Milan, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to the Milan Police Department.

Milan Police said the severity of the injury required the victim to be airlifted to Regional One in Memphis. The victim is currently in critical condition.

According to Milan Police, the shooting incident stems from an argument between two separate groups, and they said it was a targeted attack.

The individuals involved in this incident have been accounted for and are in custody pending the completion of the investigation, according to Milan Police.