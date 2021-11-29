MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Nearly a week after a judge declared the property a public nuisance, the owners of the Peppertree Apartments will get a chance to share their side of the story in court.

Prosecutors said the complex is a clear danger to the community.

Police said they’re called to Peppertree all the time, stating that there have been more than 120 shootings, dozens of fights, and hundreds of other incidents since March of last year.

Just last week, a man was shot and killed right outside the complex on eastwind drive.

Police said it happened just moments after he left an apartment.

The shooting came just hours after a judge ordered Peppertree to stop renewing leases and accepting new tenants.

Some of the people we spoke with say the complex is like a warzone.

“You come home, you have to run from bullets, you have to lay down from hearing bullets. it’s just – it’s crazy,” one neighbor said.

About a thousand people live at Peppertree, with 90% of them being women and children.

Mayor Jim Strickland said the city is working on a plan to help displaced residents find new homes.

Monday’s hearing could be the first time we hear from Peppertree’s owners after they declined to comment on the case when we reached out to them last week.