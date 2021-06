MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the accident happened near the intersection of Elvis Presley Blvd. and E. Brooks Rd. A pedestrian was struck by a black truck, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.