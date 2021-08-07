PED announces next steps in Floyd school board suspension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Floyd’s school board members will have the opportunity to contest their suspension but they aren’t saying if they will. The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Wednesday it relieved the Floyd school board over its COVID-19 policies.

Last week, the board voted to make masks and social distancing and other COVID-safe practices optional. The board will automatically get a hearing on the suspension within the next 60 days. KRQE News 13 reached out to the school board members for a reaction to the suspension but did not hear back.

Witnesses will be allowed to testify. The board may also appeal the secretary’s decision in district court.