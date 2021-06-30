Woman facing eviction, medical issues gets welcomed surprise from long-time friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beverly has had difficulties in the past, but a good friend named Teresa has always stuck by her side. After the tables recently turned, Beverly reached out to WREG’s Tim Simpson to return the favor.

“Right now, she’s being evicted. She’s been set out with nowhere to go,” she explained. “She has health issues. She’s on disability as well.”

When the pair showed up at her home, Teresa was in the process of moving everything she owns.

“I knew you’ve been going through a lot and there were things I wanted to do to help you,” Beverly explained to her friend before she received $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

Despite it all, Teresa continued to count her blessings.

“It’s just one thing after another. I’m stressed and I sure appreciate everything y’all are doing,” she said.

“God is good. He is good. He may not come when I want him, but he comes when he is ready for him to come,” she added.

As they say, timing is everything.