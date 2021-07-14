Postal worker with health issues gets help from long-time friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Playmaker Lisa Blakemore has been friends with Donna Brownlee for 10 years, and during that time they’ve become very close.

“We’ve traveled out of town. My son knows her kids,” said Blakemore.

Physically Brownlee had a major bump in the road.

“She’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s been in recovery, but her health has been the same and she’s to a point now where she’s too weak to work and can’t survive,” she said. “We’ve made it a point to be there for each other and I just want to be there for her.”

It’s safe to say $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors would go a long way to help Brownlee out.

She was surprised by the money and told WREG’s Tim Simpson she’s been dealing with a lot of health issues lately.

“I’ve been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Type 2 diabetes,” she said.

The last time she was at work, she had to be taken away in an ambulance and spent some time in the hospital.

Brownlee said thanks to the generosity of others, she’ll now be able to pay her rent, light bill and maybe even pay for her medicines.