Memphis Tiger fan known for his hard work, friendly personality gets surprise while battling health problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John White has been pulling for the Tigers ever since they were known as the Memphis State Tigers. At one point he actually worked for the university, but today he’s fighting an uphill health battle.

“Well my friend, John White, I’ve known him for over 20 years,” said playmaker John Perry. “About two and a half years ago John had a medical procedure and he slipped into a coma for two weeks. When he awakened, he had a long-extended hospital stay. He’s disabled now.”

White’s wife Angela had to stop working to care for her husband.

“They’re really hurting financially, emotionally and they really need some help,” said Perry.

Once at the White family home, Perry explained why he and the WREG team were there.

“I referred you with the Pass It On on News Channel 3 and they have a little gift for you here,” he said.

The Whites were stunned by the surprise of $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from an anonymous donor. Angela told us more about their story.

“He went in for a cardia ablation, and when he was under, he coded. Took 10 minutes to come back and we’re slowly recovering from a brain injury,” she said.

John has a way to go, but he has a loving family and friends that care.