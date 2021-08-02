Party bus owner calls on industry to create regulations after man falls off vehicle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a renewed debate over regulations for Nashville party busses after a 22-year-old man fell off and was run over by an entertainment vehicle last week.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to Party Bus Music City, the man was doing handstands on the bus before he fell off.

Now some party bus owners are calling for self-imposed regulations to prevent incidents like these from happening in the future.

Nick Lyon owns Hell on Wheels, a party bus company that donates part of its income to building homes for veterans. He said he couldn’t picture Music City without party busses like his.

“When done right and thoughtfully, it’s special to help people celebrate a 50th or 60th birthday party, or graduation party, or a bachelor or bachelorette party,” Lyon said. “It feels good to provide a service to help facilitate people creating memories and having a good time.”

After Thursday’s incident, he’s calling on other party bus owners to come together and come up with self-imposed safety regulations.

“The vast majority of us that operate responsibly are for regulations done the right way,” Lyon said. “So we’re putting together some self-imposed regulations, if you will, to try to work with the city and get things back under control and safe again.”

The incident involving the man who fell off happened around 12:30 a.m. Lyon believes party busses should have to be off the road before that time.

“I’m always off the road before 11. I’m very intentional about that,” Lyon said. “You can feel the energy shift on Broadway after 11 and so I think that’d be a good rule.”

He also thinks rules like not letting visibly intoxicated people on a party bus are important, as well as removing them from the vehicle if they become too intoxicated.

“Owning a business like this, the vast majority of it is risk mitigation,” Lyon said. “It just comes down to people being properly trained and caring. And realizing this is a moving vehicle, people are celebrating, they’re having a good time. Let’s be thoughtful and just smart and use common sense about keeping people safe.”

The Nashville Convention and Tourism Corporation commented on Thursday’s incident, calling for new regulations.

